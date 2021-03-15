BARRIE, ONT. -- A fire that broke out at a house in Barrie on Monday evening has turned fatal.

Barrie police confirm an individual who was unaccounted for during the blaze and later found by firefighters inside the Sunnidale Road residence died in hospital.

Two other people were taken to Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre to be treated for smoke inhalation.

Barrie Fire and Emergency Services managed to knock the fire down and battled smoke and hot spots for some time following.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

The Ontario Fire Marshal's office has been called to investigate.

Viewer video provided by Teresa Nadine Villeneuve.