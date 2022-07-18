Barrie family's lemonade stand raises money for local animal shelter

A local animal shelter is benefiting from the love and kindness of a family in Barrie.

Avery, Emma and Payton set up a lemonade stand on July 9 to raise money for Ontario SPCA's Barrie Animal Centre.

"We made a lemonade stand because our dad wanted to raise money, so we donated the money to a dog shelter," Avery said.

The team raised $232, purchasing several pet-related items they delivered themselves to the shelter.

"They went out shopping and spent the money on specific chew toys, dog collars, rabbit food and rabbit toys and got to deliver it [Wednesday]," said Jill, the girls' mother.

For the animal centre, it was a great surprise.

"It's so heartwarming to see such lovely girls doing this initiative just for the animals in the community," said Alison Cross, OSPCA and Humane Society spokesperson.

"We rely on community support to stay operational, so getting this gift goes a long way. When the animals come into our care, we like to give them these enrichment toys and these types of special gifts to make their stay more comfortable with us."

It was a proud moment for the parents, watching their girls give back to the community.

"For them to spend it on somebody else was very good and a great life lesson. They did a good job going through the neighbourhood and rounding up the neighbours," Jill said.

"We are lucky to have such generous friends and family members."

The girls said the reason behind choosing the animal centre came from their love of dogs and all other furry friends.