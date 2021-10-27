Barrie duo arrested at hotel face slew of drug and weapons charges

Barrie, Ont. -

Sharp-eyed police officers say they spotted a stolen truck at a hotel in Barrie, which led to a slew of drug and weapons charges for two people Tuesday.

According to police, officers seized a "large amount of crystal meth, cocaine, and fentanyl," plus several knives during a search of an Essa Road hotel room.

Police say they seized roughly $8,500 worth of drugs.

Officers arrested a man, 31, and a woman, 38, both Barrie residents.

Police charged the accused with multiple offences, including three counts of possession for trafficking, three counts of possession of a controlled substance, possession of stolen property over $5,000, possession of stolen property under $5,000, and possession of a prohibited weapon.

The man was also charged with four counts of possessing weapons contrary to prohibition orders.

Both of the accused were held for a bail hearing.