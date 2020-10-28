BARRIE, ONT. -- After seven decades together, married couple Leonard and Marjorie Patterson have had to spend the past seven months apart while living in the same retirement facility in Barrie.

The pair had to be separated back in March when the pandemic hit because Leornard lives in a retirement suite at Grove Park Home while Marjorie lives in the building's long-term care section.

Their only visits were through the paned glass of Marjorie's window.

But on Wednesday, Grove Park staff members arranged a special tea party for the lovebirds, complete with hand-crafted cookies, to celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary.

While their family couldn't join them, their daughter, Brenda Shaw, said the staff went out of their way to ensure it was a memorable day, including making a hair appointment for Marjorie.

The couple enjoyed a few hours of holding hands and celebrating their anniversary among the pink balloons and red roses.