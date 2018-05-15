

CTV Barrie





Barrie city council has approved the creation of a deputy mayor position for the next term of council.

The deputy mayor will be one of the 10 elected Ward Councillors and will be recommended by the mayor, then voted on by council at the beginning of each council term.

The city currently has an acting mayor which councillors are appointed to on a monthly basis.

City staff will now prepare the job description for the position.

According to a staff report, the deputy mayor will be compensated $5,000 on top of the councillor honorarium and provided with an additional monthly car allowance of $100.

Last December, council passed a motion to have city staff investigate options for the replacement of the current Acting Mayor position with an appointed Deputy Mayor for the 2018-2022 term of office.

Since the municipal election is on Oct. 22, 2018 the city said an elected deputy mayor is not an option for the next term of office, but could be considered for the 2022-2026 term.