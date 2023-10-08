Barrie could reach 50 millimetres of rain as warnings persist

Environment Canada has issued a rainfall warning for parts of Simcoe County on Sunday.

Rainfall amounts of 50 mm, with locally higher amounts, could be possible in Barrie and surrounding areas, according to the National Weather Agency.

According to Environment Canada, rain will be heavy at times, with the rainfall expected to remain for the remainder of the long weekend before the possibility of rain clearing by Monday evening.

Emergency services say the heavy rainfall may impact driving conditions, and motorists are reminded that visibility may be reduced on the roads.