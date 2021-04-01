BARRIE, ONT. -- Barrie police are looking for a man who robbed an east-end convenience store armed with a knife in the early morning hours on Thursday.

According to the police report, the suspect walked away with an undisclosed amount of cash and two packs of cigarettes from the Circle K on St. Vincent Street shortly after 2 am.

Officers, including the K9 unit, searched the area after learning the man headed towards the intersection at St. Vincent and Penetang streets but were unable to find him.

The clerk wasn't injured during the incident.

The suspect is described as a white man, 30-years-old, about five feet eight inches tall. He was wearing a black hooded jacket, black baseball cap, black bandana with white outlines over his face, black Adidas pants with a white stripe down the side, white sneakers and white gloves.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police at (705) 725-7025 ext. 2129.