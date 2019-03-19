

CTV Barrie





It’s a bittersweet day as the Barrie Colts clean out their lockers at the Barrie Molson Centre after ending a disappointing season.

After failing to make the playoffs, the boys are heading home for the summer.

This season could be looked at as a team-building season, with the expectation that they will come back stronger, faster, and more prepared for next season.

"The future looks bright," says Head Coach Dale Hawerchuck.

As for Hawerchuck, even though his three-year deal with the team is up, he tells CTV News that by the fall he will be back behind the bench.