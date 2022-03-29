Barrie city councillor speaks out amid civil lawsuit alleging sexual misconduct

Barrie City Councillor Mike McCann came under criticism at Monday's council meeting after a civil lawsuit alleging he sexually assaulted and harassed a City of Barrie employee in 2019 came to light over the weekend.

"I've got real broad shoulders, as you can see, but I've got real thick skin. And the comments I thought were inappropriate, but they're yours to have so you can have them," McCann said at the meeting.

Some councillors called for McCann's 'I Heart Barrie' sign project to be halted in light of the allegations.

"The medium is the message. And I'm very concerned with the news that came out this past week, that this sign is a message and it's not a good one," said Councillor Clare Riepma.

The motion to pump the brakes on the sign project was ultimately defeated.

"I need to call out the hypocrisies here. I understand what everybody is tiptoeing around and, you know, the allegations.

This isn't vigilantism. Nothing has been proven, so this isn't our job," Councillor Robert Thomson said.

A defiant McCann had the last word.

"I just want to say the other councillors that stepped up and just said their piece; this will never be forgotten by me. Thank you."

The lawsuit, which names McCann as the defendant, was filed in Barrie in January and alleged the councillor sexually assaulted Amanda Kelly, a business innovation and entrepreneurship officer with the city.

The statement of claim says McCann, while at a downtown Barrie bar in December 2019, became aggressive with Kelly placing his hands on her thigh and pressing his body on hers.

He allegedly told her he could make or break her career and later pushed his pelvis into her.

The claim states McCann told her to dump her boyfriend and go out to dinner with him, and when she rejected his advances, he became enraged.

It notes Kelly felt anxious, violated, threatened and in shock.

Ten days later, she reported the incident and other previous interactions with McCann to the city.

A third-party investigation concluded McCann's behaviour was inappropriate, disrespectful and harassing.

He was ordered to complete sensitivity training.

McCann said he has yet to be served the statement of claim seeking more than a million in damages and told CTV News if he does get served, he will "vigorously" defend himself in court.

Under the law, the plaintiff has six months to serve a defendant.

None of the allegations has been tested in court.

CTV News made repeated attempts to speak with the plaintiff through her lawyer, which were unsuccessful.