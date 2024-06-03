BARRIE
Barrie

    • Barrie celebrates National Indigenous History month

    A flag-raising at Barrie City Hall to celebrate the beginning of National Indigenous Month. June 3, 2024 CTV NEWS/BARRIE A flag-raising at Barrie City Hall to celebrate the beginning of National Indigenous Month. June 3, 2024 CTV NEWS/BARRIE
    Share

    Barrie is celebrating National Indigenous History Month and National Indigenous People’s Day in June.

    Nationally, June is recognized as Indigenous History Month and June 21st as Indigenous People’s Day.

    Throughout June, the City of Barrie will collaborate with community partners to provide opportunities for all residents to learn about and celebrate the unique heritage, diverse cultures, and significant contributions of First Nations, Inuit, and Métis peoples.

    Indigenous program partners include the Barrie Native Friendship Centre, Mamaway Wiidokdaadwin Primary Care Team from the Barrie Area Native Advisory Circle, Red Quills and the Barrie Public Library.

    Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News