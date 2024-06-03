Barrie celebrates National Indigenous History month

Barrie is celebrating National Indigenous History Month and National Indigenous People’s Day in June.

Nationally, June is recognized as Indigenous History Month and June 21st as Indigenous People’s Day.

Throughout June, the City of Barrie will collaborate with community partners to provide opportunities for all residents to learn about and celebrate the unique heritage, diverse cultures, and significant contributions of First Nations, Inuit, and Métis peoples.

Indigenous program partners include the Barrie Native Friendship Centre, Mamaway Wiidokdaadwin Primary Care Team from the Barrie Area Native Advisory Circle, Red Quills and the Barrie Public Library.