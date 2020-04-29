BARRIE -- It's no surprise that the majority of small businesses have been hit hard by the pandemic over the last month.

"We're surviving, I mean, we're a relatively large organization," explains Tom Aitkins, the general manager of Delta Bingo and Gaming in Barrie.

The bingo hall closed its doors to the public and laid-off workers, but Aitkin remains optimistic about reopening when public health officials give the okay.

Smaller, newer businesses, like the Jamaican Grill, are less secure.

"Things take a dive," says owner Kemory Marshall. "I'm gonna say 50 per cent, or maybe more, so we're not really making business like we used to."

Several places have had to reduce staff and change day-to-day operations to weather the COVID-19 storm.

Many that are closed to dine-in service are offering curbside pick-up and online sales.

Barrie Chamber of Commerce President Todd Tuckey says the new model is working out well. "They're seeing revenue streams they never saw before."

Barrie Mayor Jeff Lehman says the city has been helping businesses lower operating costs.

"Our focus has been on helping businesses survive," Lehman says. "That has meant helping them get online, helping them get access to senior-level government support."

Businesses like 113 East Hair Salon on Dunlop Street East, online service isn't an option.

Instead, the salon is offering curbside pick-up of products, along with offsetting its revenue loss with government help.

"Given the more recent subsidy through the government, which will help small businesses out with our rent, that's a big help," says owner Traci Wales.

The city is also working on an economic recovery plan for businesses when they do reopen.