BARRIE, ONT. -- Three of Barrie’s beaches and parks are open to visitors after days of cleanup from a destructive storm.

Beaches at Dock Road, Wilkins, and Tyndale parks had been closed since a 90 mm dump of rain Sunday.

City spokesperson Emily Sedgwick says beach groomers spent some 30 hours combing the sand, filtering out storm debris and garbage. 20 tons of clean sand helped to top up and refresh beaches.

While Centennial Beach is open, a swimming advisory will be in place through the weekend because of elevated levels of bacteria in the water. The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit says if you choose to swim at Centennial, you should avoid dunking your head or swallowing lake water.