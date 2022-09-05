Barrie-area soldiers deployed for Arctic operation
A Barrie-based regiment from the Canadian Armed Forces recently led a mission to the Arctic.
The Grey and Simcoe Foresters of Barrie and Owen Sound travelled to Nunavut, where they led a joint task force of over 150 armed forces members.
The operation was intended to give the military a stronger presence in the north and foster relationships with local partners.
"It's an absolute honour to be able to come up here and support the local community and do our part up here in the north," said Cpl. Kelly Kaffer of the Canadian Armed Forces
The troops set up observation posts along the northwest passage to conduct surveillance over several weeks.
