Attempted murder charges laid after vicious attack in Shelburne, Ont.

A vicious attack in the middle of the night has left a victim with serious injuries.

Provincial police were called to a home on Simon Street in Shelburne on Thursday at 2:25 a.m.

Police are releasing few details about the victim. However, police said they found the person suffering from serious injuries and brought the individual to a local hospital.

A 51-year-old man was charged with:

Attempt to commit murder

Aggravated assault

Break, enter dwelling house - commit indictable offence

Disguise with intent

Possession of weapon for dangerous purpose

Mischief under $5,000

Possession of opioids

The accused was brought to the Dufferin Ontario Provincial Police detachment, where he is being held pending a bail hearing.

There is believed to be no public safety risk, as investigators do not consider this to be a random incident.

The investigation is ongoing by members of the Dufferin Crime Unit.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Dufferin OPP at 1-888-310-1122. You may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222- 8477 (TIPS), where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.