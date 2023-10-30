BARRIE
Barrie

    • Attempted murder charges laid after vicious attack in Shelburne, Ont.

    Police tape file photo- Police tape file photo-

    A vicious attack in the middle of the night has left a victim with serious injuries.

    Provincial police were called to a home on Simon Street in Shelburne on Thursday at 2:25 a.m.

    Police are releasing few details about the victim. However, police said they found the person suffering from serious injuries and brought the individual to a local hospital.

    A 51-year-old man was charged with:

    • Attempt to commit murder
    • Aggravated assault
    • Break, enter dwelling house - commit indictable offence
    • Disguise with intent
    • Possession of weapon for dangerous purpose
    • Mischief under $5,000
    • Possession of opioids

    The accused was brought to the Dufferin Ontario Provincial Police detachment, where he is being held pending a bail hearing.

    There is believed to be no public safety risk, as investigators do not consider this to be a random incident.

    The investigation is ongoing by members of the Dufferin Crime Unit.

    Anyone with information is asked to contact the Dufferin OPP at 1-888-310-1122. You may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222- 8477 (TIPS), where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.

