Arrest made in weapons call that prompted safety measure at Orillia school

Police arrested a youth accused of using a knife to threaten a student in Orillia.

Provincial police responded to a call Tuesday at Orillia Secondary School stating that a male had allegedly pulled a knife and was threatening to harm another student.

The high school was placed in a 'hold and secure' lockdown while police conducted their investigation.

Shortly after noon, officers found the youth at another venue.

The teen, whose identity is protected under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, was arrested and charged with uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of a weapon and obstructing a peace officer.

The accused was held for a bail hearing.

If you have information about suspected unlawful activity, please contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).