The York Regional Police High-Risk Offenders Unit is asking the public to help them locate a man they suspect to be armed and dangerous after an incident in Aurora.

Police say the suspect knocked on the door of a woman he knew in the Wellington and Yonge Streets area and when she started to open the door he forced his way inside. Police allege he assaulted her and pointed a firearm at the victim while making threats and demanding cash. Police say he ran from the residence with the weapon. According to officers, the woman wasn’t seriously injured.

Police have issued a warrant for the 26-year-old man’s arrest.

Deon Len-Roy Andrew Spencer is facing multiple charges, including armed robbery, assault, and criminal harassment.

Police say not to approach the suspect if you see him, instead contact them immediately.