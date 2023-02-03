Arctic air blasts central Ontario down to -40C temps
An Arctic blast of cold air is settling over central Ontario.
Environment Canada has issued both an extreme cold warning, as well as a snow squall warning for most of the region.
The cold weather across most of the province brings temperatures of minus 35 to minus 40 from Friday morning into Saturday.
At risk are young children, older adults, people with chronic illnesses, people working or exercising outdoors, or people without proper shelter.
- Dress warmly. Dress in layers that you can remove if you get too warm. The outer layer should be wind resistant.
- Cover up. Frostbite can develop within minutes on exposed skin, especially with wind chill.
- If it's too cold for you to stay outside, it's too cold for your pet to stay outside.
The snow squall warning for Barrie, Collingwood and Hillsdale calls for 15 to 25 cm of heavy snow and blowing snow into Friday evening.
Environment Canada says snow squalls off Georgian Bay will bring northwesterly winds gusting from 50 to 70 km/h producing near zero visibility at times.
- Travel is expected to be hazardous due to reduced visibility.
- Be prepared to adjust your driving to changing road conditions.
NORAD tracking high-altitude surveillance balloon detected over the U.S., Canada says
The Department of National Defence says Canada is working with the United States to protect sensitive information from foreign intelligence threats after a high-altitude surveillance balloon was detected.
Nearly 6 in 10 public transit users say they feel less safe commuting after string of violent attacks
After a string of violent attacks on public transit in Toronto and other cities, a new survey has found that nearly six in 10 public transit users in Canada say they feel less safe or somewhat less safe while commuting.
Migrant workers sneak secret menus into Canadian restaurants to expose exploitation
Hundreds of customers who scan QR codes for restaurant menus across Canada are being surprised by secret menus instead, revealing the hidden costs behind the food they eat.
Woman says Russian Embassy denies her consular services, cites Facebook page
A Russian woman says she has been denied consular services by her country's embassy in Canada over claims her Facebook activity poses a security threat.
Why Delissio pizzas and other Nestle products will disappear from Canadian stores
Nestle Canada says it is winding down its frozen meals and pizza business in Canada over the next six months. The four brands that will no longer be sold in the freezer aisle at Canadian grocery stores are Delissio, Stouffer's, Lean Cuisine and Life Cuisine.
Would you pay $300 a year for quick access to a nurse? Dealing with demand, Ontario doctors get creative
Paid subscriptions to on-demand care are among the many strategies primary health-care providers in Ontario are adopting in order to meet increased demand for access to doctors in the past year, while also managing staffing shortages.
Video of Sask. hockey rink's 95-year-old staircase grabs national attention online
One of Saskatchewan’s oldest hockey rinks has garnered national attention for its unique features and unusual design.
Provincial and territorial finance ministers to meet in Toronto
Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland is hosting an in-person meeting today with the provincial and territorial finance ministers in Toronto.
Criticism of Trudeau increases in Western Canada: poll
A new survey conducted by Research Co. reveals that more people in Western Canada now support a change in the federal government compared to a similar poll from June.
Atlantic
Storm Watch: School closures in Nova Scotia and New Brunswick
Here is a list of school closures and cancellations for Friday, February 3, 2023.
Extreme cold warnings issued for all three Maritime provinces
On the day that Shubenacadie Sam predicted six more weeks of winter, there are extreme cold warnings cautioning that the coldest air of the season is about to arrive in the Maritimes.
-
N.B. RCMP investigating after children ingest cannabis edibles at Sackville middle school
Police in Sackville, N.B., are investigating after seven children ingested cannabis edibles at a middle school on Wednesday.
Montreal
WEATHER
WEATHER | Extreme cold warnings blanket the province of Quebec
After an extremely mild month of January, the province is bracing for a blast of arctic air that will move in tonight and last until Saturday. Environment and Climate Change Canada has issued extreme cold warnings that covers most of the province with wind chills expected to be between -38 and -42 across the South and -50 across Northern Quebec.
'It just takes one bad dose': Coroner rules NDG fixture Sean Abbott died from overdose
A beloved man who was a fixture on the streets of Montreal's Notre-Dame-de-Grace neighbourhood died last year from a combination of street drugs in his system, including fentanyl, a coroner has ruled.
Quebec COVID-19 vaccine manufacturer Medicago to cease operations
Medicago's parent company has announced that the Quebec City-based biopharmaceutical company, which developed a vaccine against COVID-19, will cease operations.
Ottawa
EXTREME COLD WARNING
EXTREME COLD WARNING | Temperatures to drop to -30 C the next two nights in Ottawa
Environment Canada has issued an extreme cold warning with Ottawa expected to see its coldest temperatures in years.
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | Winterlude returns to Ottawa and Gatineau
Winterlude kicks off in Ottawa and Gatineau today, as the national capital region's winter festival returns with in-person activities for the first time in three years.
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | What's happening in Ottawa this weekend: Feb. 3-5
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at things to do in Ottawa, eastern Ontario and western Quebec during the first weekend of February.
Toronto
NEW | More than 70 per cent of Ontarians feel less safe on transit than a year ago, survey suggests
About 71 per cent of Ontarians feel less or somewhat less safe using public transportation than they did a year ago, a new survey suggests.
-
'We win or it’s free' paralegal bribed court clerk in traffic ticket fixing scheme: testimony alleges
A paralegal firm whose tagline is “we win or it’s free” bribed a Toronto traffic court clerk to change legal records to make it look like they had won, said the clerk in the first time he has testified publicly about the case.
-
Victim rushed to hospital after being stabbed multiple times in Etobicoke
One person is in police custody after a stabbing in Toronto's west end sent one man to hospital.
Kitchener
Multiple people arrested, one injured in reported armed robbery at Conestoga Mall
Police say they’ve arrested multiple people and one person was taken to hospital following reports of an armed robbery at Conestoga Mall on Thursday.
-
'Time to move on': Reaction as Udo Haan found not criminally responsible for wife’s death, house explosion
A Kitchener man, who was charged with killing his wife and then blowing up their home in 2018, has been found not criminally responsible.
-
Extreme cold and snow squall warnings for Waterloo region and surrounding areas
A blast of cold Arctic air is expected to reach southern Ontario Thursday night paired with possible heavy blowing snow, according to Environment Canada.
London
Investigation underway in near east London
Police and London fire are on scene in the area of Adelaide Street north between Pall Mall Street and Piccadilly Street.
-
Bus cancellations and road conditions
Extreme Cold and snow squall warnings are impacting roads and schools in the region.
-
'Chloe was a bright light': Former cheerleading coach remembers victim of fatal south London crash
One person has died and four others were sent to hospital after a two-vehicle crash in south London Wednesday night. She has since ben identified by her former cheerleading coach as 19-year-old Chloe Mackenzie.
Northern Ontario
Fight between two 7-year-olds turns violent after mom gets involved
An argument between two young children playing outside together escalated to violence when a parent got involved, a North Bay mom says.
-
OLG to unveil $48M lottery winner from Sault Ste. Marie, Ont.
The Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corp. is holding a big reveal Friday morning: the winner of a $48 million Lotto 6/49 Gold Ball draw.
-
Student presentation in Sudbury to go ahead, despite board opposition
The past few weeks have been a bit of a roller coaster for 16-year-old Ra'Jah Mohamed, a student at Lo-Ellen Park Secondary School.
Windsor
Suspects 'distracted the staff' and stole $5,000 in tools: Windsor police
Windsor police say they are looking for five suspects who used a distraction technique to steal $5,000 in tools.
-
Addictions experts urge caution ahead of Super Bowl
Addiction specialists in Windsor, Ont. are urging caution about the dangers of problem gambling with Super Bowl season around the corner. According to officials at Hôtel-Dieu Grace Healthcare, demand for recovery services has climbed since single-event sports betting became legal in Canada last August.
-
University president addresses cyber security incident
The first topic tackled by University of Windsor President Dr. Robert Gordon was the cyber security incident that occurred last year. 'It’s just the new reality that all universities and colleges are dealing with,' said Gordon, who explained during his State of the University Address things could been worse had it not been for the help of the community.
Calgary
Calgary office vacancy rate declining as business community returning to city's core
After years of decline, demand for Calgary's downtown commercial real estate is showing signs of returning to life.
-
Pastor Artur Pawlowski goes to trial for Coutts border blockade sermon
Artur Pawlowski is charged with breaching a release order and mischief for inciting people at the border crossing, where truckers gathered to block a highway.
-
Curling Canada says pregnancy exemption to be expanded in 2024
Curling Canada says it is opening up its pregnancy exemption eligibility to all teams competing at next year's Canadian women's and men's championships, with the announcement coming a day after the organization came under fire for limiting the exemption to just the top five teams in the rankings.
Saskatoon
Former student says she was 'groomed' by Saskatoon educator accused of sexual assault
Aaron Benneweis, 46, has been charged by Saskatoon Police with sexual assault and sexual exploitation of a minor while in a position of trust or authority.
-
Former Sask. Energy worker believes cancer is linked to gas exposure on the job
Brian Hodgkinson always knew there was benzene in natural gas — after all, he spent 40 years working with it for SaskPower, then SaskEnergy.
-
Report calling on city to create warning system for drivers during heavy rain, flooding
A report written and reviewed by Saskatoon Water is calling on the city to create a warning system, in particular for drivers, when roadways become “dangerously flooded” due to heavy rain.
Edmonton
If EPS, sheriffs try a hard crackdown on inner-city Edmonton it could make things worse: criminologist
A former Edmonton Police Service officer believes bringing Alberta Sheriffs into downtown Edmonton is a risky plan that has the potential to backfire if not done properly.
-
'Escalating violence' contributes to closure of Edmonton senior's centre: board of directors
The Operation Friendship Seniors Society (OFSS) announced Wednesday that it would be shutting down services at the McCauley Seniors drop-in facility.
-
New artwork blooms in central Edmonton
A new public art installation has blossomed in a downtown Edmonton neighbourhood.
Vancouver
Daughter speaks out after Mounties charged in death of Indigenous man in Prince George
CTV News has learned that four of five RCMP officers facing charges in the death of an Indigenous man during an arrest in Prince George are still on active duty.
-
Killer sentenced to 15 years in 2020 South Vancouver slaying
A man who was gunned down outside of his business in South Vancouver never got the chance to meet his daughter, a court heard as his killer was sentenced.
-
Ad for tap-to-donate teddy bear designed for street youth is part of provocative campaign
A nationwide billboard campaign that appears to promote grunge-chic clothing for street youth is causing confusion and igniting debate.