Arctic air blasts central Ontario down to -40C temps

An Arctic blast of cold air is settling over central Ontario.

Environment Canada has issued both an extreme cold warning, as well as a snow squall warning for most of the region.

The cold weather across most of the province brings temperatures of minus 35 to minus 40 from Friday morning into Saturday.

At risk are young children, older adults, people with chronic illnesses, people working or exercising outdoors, or people without proper shelter.

Dress warmly. Dress in layers that you can remove if you get too warm. The outer layer should be wind resistant.

Cover up. Frostbite can develop within minutes on exposed skin, especially with wind chill.

If it's too cold for you to stay outside, it's too cold for your pet to stay outside.

The snow squall warning for Barrie, Collingwood and Hillsdale calls for 15 to 25 cm of heavy snow and blowing snow into Friday evening.

Environment Canada says snow squalls off Georgian Bay will bring northwesterly winds gusting from 50 to 70 km/h producing near zero visibility at times.

