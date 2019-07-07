Featured
Appeal to public made after an alleged break and enter in Orillia
Security image of a man wanted in connection with an alleged break and enter on July 3, 2019 (Courtesy: Orillia OPP)
CTV Barrie
Published Sunday, July 7, 2019 7:38PM EDT
Provincial police are appealing to the public to help identify a man wanted in connection with an alleged break and enter at a business in Orillia.
Police say it happened on the morning of July 3 on Laclie Street.
According to police, the store owner arrived to find the lock on the front door broken, his office ransacked, and an undisclosed amount of money stolen.
A surveillance image shows the man was wearing a black baseball hat, grey hooded sweatshirt, red gloves, blue jeans, and dark shoes.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Orillia OPP.