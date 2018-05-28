

Adam Ward and Rob Cooper, CTV Barrie





An 87-year-old Barrie thrill seeker has crossed another item off her bucket list, this time 116 storeys above the City of Toronto.

Gloria Ruttkay has always wanted to try the CN Tower EdgeWalk. It’s something that has eluded her for years.

“It’s just something I’ve always wanted to do. Another adventure,” she says.

With the help of the Senior Wish Association, Ruttkay got her chance on Monday. Wearing a shirt with “87 and Fearless” written on it, she took her first steps onto the edge. Her fellow thrill seekers cheered her on.

The organization behind Ruttkay’s wish has been helping seniors fulfill their dreams for the last eight years. Students from Kempenfelt Bay School also helped raise money for Ruttkay.

The senior has conquered fear before. She's jumped out of a plane and reached the peak of Mount Kilimanjaro.

The 87 year old says she might try going up in a hot air balloon next.