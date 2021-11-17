Annual Rotary Club women’s show returns to Barrie

Barrie, Ont. -

The Rotary Club of Barrie-Huronia is hosting a women's show this week to raise money for area shelters.

On Thursday, the 5th annual Rotary Women's Show will return, and this year it will be offered both in-person at Barrie Country Club and virtually.

Proceeds from the event will go towards supporting the Women and Children Shelter of Barrie and other projects, according to the Rotary Club.

Guests will enjoy a night of perusing products from local women-led businesses.

The event will also feature performances from comedian Adrienne Fish, a men's and women's fashion show, and a silent auction.

The Rotary says each participant will receive two services during the evening, such as a foot massage, tarot card reading, facial, and a manicure.

The event starts at 6:00 p.m. and will end at 9:30 p.m., and tickets can be purchased on the Rotary Club's website until 7 p.m.