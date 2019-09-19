Featured
Angus school placed in 'hold and secure' as precaution for police search of area
Nottawasaga Pines Secondary School in Angus, Ont., on Thurs., Sept. 19, 2019. (Jim Holmes/CTV News)
Justin Rydell, CTV Barrie
Published Thursday, September 19, 2019 11:15AM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, September 19, 2019 2:53PM EDT
A heavy police presence in Angus led to a school being placed in a hold and secure for a short time on Thursday morning.
The K9 unit assisted in the police search for a youth in the area of Vernon Street and Sandsprings Crescent.
Police will not release the circumstances surrounding the search but say there was no threat to public safety at any time.
Nottawasaga Pines Secondary School lifted the hold and secure around the lunch-hour and resumed the day as usual.
Police are not disclosing any further information at this time because of the age of the person involved.