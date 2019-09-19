

Justin Rydell, CTV Barrie





A heavy police presence in Angus led to a school being placed in a hold and secure for a short time on Thursday morning.

The K9 unit assisted in the police search for a youth in the area of Vernon Street and Sandsprings Crescent.

Police will not release the circumstances surrounding the search but say there was no threat to public safety at any time.

Nottawasaga Pines Secondary School lifted the hold and secure around the lunch-hour and resumed the day as usual.

Police are not disclosing any further information at this time because of the age of the person involved.