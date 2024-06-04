BARRIE
Barrie

    • Alliston's Matthews House Hospice hike breaks fundraising records

    Matthews House Hospice in Alliston, Ont. (Rob Cooper/ CTV Barrie) Matthews House Hospice in Alliston, Ont. (Rob Cooper/ CTV Barrie)
    Hike for Hospice was a runaway success for Alliston's Matthews House Hospice Foundation.

    The May event, timed during National Hospice Palliative Care Week, raised more than $210,000 – its most successful hike event.

    "I want to thank everyone who made this hike so successful. A sincere thank you to the hike participants and sponsors because without you, there would be no hike. Thank you to so many staff and volunteers who worked tirelessly behind the scenes to make this amazing event possible," said Margaret Bachle, CEO.

    All funds raised from the Hike for Hospice event directly support the community through its residential and community hospice programs and services.

    Each year, Matthews House Hospice Foundation must raise more than $2 million to continue to serve the South Simcoe community.

    Matthews House Hospice provides compassionate hospice care and programs to all within South Simcoe. It supports people facing life-threatening illnesses, their caregivers, and those grieving a loss.

