BARRIE -- An Alliston mother/daughter duo who decided "on a whim" to buy a lottery ticket is celebrating after winning big.

"Oh my gosh, mom, we just won $230,000," Pamela Horan said she told her mom, Diane Mason, after checking their ticket with the OLG Lottery app.

The pair actually walked away with $231,305.10 in the Feb. 1, 2020, 6/49 lottery draw.

Mason, a retiree, and her daughter Horan, a retail assistant manager, said they plan to share their winnings with family and pay off their debt.

"The gratitude that we have for sharing this moment together is overwhelming," Mason said.

The women purchased their winning ticket at the Shell station on Yonge Street in East Gwillimbury.