Alleged purse-snatcher facing second-degree murder charge
Published Tuesday, September 24, 2019 11:57AM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, September 24, 2019 12:21PM EDT
A Collingwood man accused of robbing a senior and knocking her to the ground is now facing a second-degree murder charge.
The OPP says the 86-year-old victim suffered life-altering injuries during the alleged purse-snatching on Sept. 14 in Collingwood.
She was taken to hospital where police say she later died of her injuries.
Caleb Burgler, 30, is also facing a violent robbery charge.
He is scheduled to appear in a Barrie courtroom at a later date to answer to the charges.
Provincial police are urging anyone with information to come forward.