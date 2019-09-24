A Collingwood man accused of robbing a senior and knocking her to the ground is now facing a second-degree murder charge.

The OPP says the 86-year-old victim suffered life-altering injuries during the alleged purse-snatching on Sept. 14 in Collingwood.

She was taken to hospital where police say she later died of her injuries.

Caleb Burgler, 30, is also facing a violent robbery charge.

He is scheduled to appear in a Barrie courtroom at a later date to answer to the charges.

Provincial police are urging anyone with information to come forward.