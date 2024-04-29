Alleged drunk driver veers pickup truck into trees

On Sunday, a pickup truck allegedly crashed into trees after veering off the road in Penetanguishine, according to the OPP.

The incident occurred at the "S" curves of Tay Point Road around midnight.

Southern Georgian Bay OPP Detachment opened an impaired driving investigation.

As a result, investigators have charged a 49-year-old man from Midland with an operation while impaired with alcohol and drugs, an operation while impaired with a blood alcohol concentration of 80 plus, and careless driving.

The accused is scheduled to appear at the Court of Justice at a later date.

The driver was served a 90-day driver's license suspension and the involved vehicle was towed and impounded for seven days.