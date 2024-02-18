Alcohol use in Simcoe Muskoka 'significantly' higher than provincial average

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit (SMDHU) is warning of significantly higher alcohol use among adults in the region in comparison with those across the province.

According to the Health Unit, 84 per cent of adults of legal drinking age drank alcohol within the past 12 months. That's higher than the 77 per cent provincial average.

24 per cent of Simcoe Muskoka adults admitted to binge drinking at least every month in comparison to 18 per cent of adults in Ontario.

The SMDHU said nearly one-quarter of adults are considered high-risk drinkers in the region, which is well about the 16 percent provincial average.

According to the health unit, alcohol is the most used mind-altering substance in Canada, and harms related to alcohol use represent a significant public health issue.

In Simcoe Muskoka alone, 211 deaths, 1010 hospitalizations and 8675 Emergency Department visits are attributable to alcohol per year.