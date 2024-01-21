Adaptive snowsports program provides skiing options for those with disabilities

Sunday was a perfect day for skiing at Snow Valley Resort, which meant it was an ideal day for adaptive skiing.

Canadian Adaptive Sports (CADS) held its first full ski session of the season with the goal of eliminating barriers for those with disabilities.

“It’s about challenging yourself and doing the best you can,” said Kennedy Chismore-Johnston, a lifelong sit-skier.

The 28-year-old took up the adaptive sport at a young age when he realized that he did not have the proper leg stability for conventional skiing.

Chismore-Johnston is one of 15 individuals with physical or mental disabilities who are enrolled in the CADS program at Snow Valley. Also among them: lifelong skier Charlie Adams, who suffered a spinal cord injury just over a year ago, where he lost the use of both of his legs. As a result, Adams had to go from conventional skiing to sit-skiing.

“It is a challenge,” said Adams. “I’m hoping that when [my] skill level gets up, it will be more enjoyable.”

Sit-skiing is one of four training disciplines CADS offers at Snow Valley, including visually impaired, neuro-diverse, and Three/Four track skiing.

Program director Ian Duff said it’s about focusing on people’s abilities instead of their disabilities.

“We live in an inclusive society, and this is one way we can do that,” Duff said. “By bringing them on the snow and having fun.”

Brian Smith is one of 20 volunteers who help make the CADS program happen. “It’s wonderful to see the smiling faces. It’s good to give back to the community.”

With the exception of Family Day weekend, CADS will continue running its ski programs at Snow Valley every Sunday until the beginning of March.