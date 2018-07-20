Every year abandoned or abused animals are partnered with families by the Humane Society, but in Alliston, there’s one dog still waiting for a home.

“She’s very loving and calm. A very sweet dog,” says volunteer Amy Duggan.

Staff at the Alliston Humane Society believes it’s a case of ‘intimidation at first sight’ for 3-year-old Sage, a Cane Corso in their care.

“She looks scary and I think that’s what makes her so endearing. She’s totally the opposite,” says Emily Day.

Volunteers at the humane society have cared for her since she was found tied to a mailbox on a country road two years ago.

She was malnourished with broken teeth and a bacterial infection. Exams proved she had been used as a breeding dog and staff say when she could no longer serve that purpose she was abandoned.

Sage had never really had any form of human interaction but according to volunteers, she has completely turned her demeanour around, winning over the entire shelter team.

Now that Sage is healthy, she’s just waiting for someone to give her a home.

“She’ll meet you and love you within the first few minutes.” Day goes on to say she’s going to really miss her four-legged friend when she does get adopted but “she belongs with a family.”