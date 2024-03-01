9 babies across the region share unique birthday

At least nine families across the region celebrated the arrival of babies born on Thursday, February 29, a date that unfolds just once every four years, making these newborns' birthdays unique.

At Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre, Barrie residents Nicole Hare and Brent Hefford became first-time parents with the arrival of their baby girl, Isla, born at 8:29 a.m., weighing seven pounds and two ounces.

In Orillia, Soldiers' Memorial Hospital celebrated the births of two babies, both in the afternoon.

Baby boy Dawson Kenneth Addison-MacMullin surprised his first-time parents, Madison and Greg, by arriving 10 days ahead of schedule at 2:39 p.m., weighing five pounds and four ounces. Just 40 minutes later, Isabelle was born at seven pounds, becoming the third child for her parents.

Collingwood General and Marine Hospital confirmed the birth of one baby on Thursday, and in Alliston at Stevenson Memorial Hospital, two babies made their entrance into the world, including Bianca Attanasio, born at 11:20 a.m. She is the second child for mom Melissa and will be watched over by her three-year-old big brother.

Three bundles of joy were born at Southlake Regional Health Centre in Newmarket, including Adam, who arrived a month early at 9:42 p.m. to Sapir Kharkov. She and her husband, Denis, moved from Israel to Canada seven years ago and said this marks an exciting new beginning for them with their Canadian son.

Also born at Southlake was a pair of healthy twin girls, Alina and Sabine. First-time parents Danielle and Julian said they are the first set of twins on both sides of the family.

All these newborns will share a milestone when they officially turn one on February 29, 2028, when the next leap year graces the calendar.