83-year-old Orillia, Ont. woman graduates university

At 83 years of age, Virginia Majury is chasing her dreams, having graduated from university, proving that age is just a number.

"My three daughters encouraged me, so I figured, might as well go try it out," said the Orillia, Ont. senior.

On Friday, Majury walked across the stage at her convocation held at Rotary Place in her graduation gown to receive her degree.

Majury, a grandmother and great-grandmother, attended an anthropology class several years ago, and it was there that she decided to enroll at Lakehead University with her sights set on getting her first degree.

"I never thought I was university material," she explained. "When I was a teenager, there weren't as many options."

Majury left high school in Grade 11 for a job in bookkeeping and soon after married and started a family, but as life moved forward, she never lost sight of her goals.

"She was handed a pencil and paper, and now it's computers, so I think there was a bit of a learning curve, so we stepped in to help," said her daughter, Debbie Kumar-Misir.

Majury's granddaughter, Sarah Dillon, said her drive is inspirational.

"It's honouring having a grandmother who is that ambitious and strong even through life's challenges," said Dillon.

Majury said she's not quite done just yet either; she hopes to return to university next year to complete a master's degree.

"I think it's great, and I can hardly wait to get back," she concluded.