BARRIE
Barrie

    • $700K fire damage to family home

    Gravenhurst fire crews work to extinguish a blaze in a home on Bethune Drive. (Source: Gravenhurst Fire) Gravenhurst fire crews work to extinguish a blaze in a home on Bethune Drive. (Source: Gravenhurst Fire)
    Share

    Fire destroyed a home on Bethune Drive in Gravenhurst.

    Shortly before 10:30 p.m., 25 Gravenhurst firefighters were called to battle a blaze at a home in Gravenhurst’s north end.

    By 5:30 a.m., crews had cleared the scene, but not before an approximate $700,000 in damage had been done to the home, said Todd Clapp, Deputy Fire Chief.

    “Firefighters were able to stop the fire from spreading beyond the building of origin even though homes are situated very close on both sides, and flames were through the roof on initial crew's arrival,” Clapp said.

    He said the occupant was not home at the time of the fire.

    “Firefighters and OPP officers rescued a dog that was trapped in the backyard near the home,” he said.

    There are no reports of injuries.

    The fire is not considered suspicious, but the investigation is ongoing..

    Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News