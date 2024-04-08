$700K fire damage to family home

Fire destroyed a home on Bethune Drive in Gravenhurst.

Shortly before 10:30 p.m., 25 Gravenhurst firefighters were called to battle a blaze at a home in Gravenhurst’s north end.

By 5:30 a.m., crews had cleared the scene, but not before an approximate $700,000 in damage had been done to the home, said Todd Clapp, Deputy Fire Chief.

“Firefighters were able to stop the fire from spreading beyond the building of origin even though homes are situated very close on both sides, and flames were through the roof on initial crew's arrival,” Clapp said.

He said the occupant was not home at the time of the fire.

“Firefighters and OPP officers rescued a dog that was trapped in the backyard near the home,” he said.

There are no reports of injuries.

The fire is not considered suspicious, but the investigation is ongoing..