BARRIE -- Fire officials are investigating after a 60-year-old man died in an apartment fire in Midland.

Emergency crews were called to the William Street apartment complex shortly after 5 am Sunday.

Southern Georgian Bay OPP say the man was located after fire officials contained the fire.

According to paramedics, the man was transported without vital signs to Georgian Bay General Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The Ontario Fire Marshals Office is investigating the cause, but don't believe the fire is suspicious at this time.