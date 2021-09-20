53 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths in Simcoe Muskoka, health unit reports two school outbreaks

BARRIE, ONT. -

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit reported 53 new cases of COVID-19 and two deaths in its latest update since Friday.

According to the health unit, two women between 45 and 64 from Simcoe County passed away two days apart on Sept. 15 and Sept. 17.

There have been 259 COVID-19-related deaths in Simcoe Muskoka to date.

Most of the new infections listed on Monday are in Barrie, Bradford and New Tecumseth.

The remaining cases are in Essa, Innisfil, Ramara, Severn, Orillia, Tay, Tiny, Wasaga Beach, Collingwood, Midland, Springwater, Huntsville, Bracebridge, Gravenhurst, and Muskoka Lakes.

CURRENT OUTBREAKS

There are currently five active COVID-19 outbreaks in Simcoe Muskoka, including two in local schools.

Alliston Union Public School has four active cases, and Fieldcrest Elementary School in Bradford has two.

A complete list of COVID-19 cases in local schools and daycares is available here.

VACCINE LATEST

To date, 73 per cent of eligible Simcoe Muskoka residents have received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 68 per cent have received their second.

Anyone born in 2009 or earlier is eligible to get the shot.

GOVAXX IN BARRIE

This week, the GOVAXX bus will be making two stops in Barrie for those looking to get their first or second dose.

On Wednesday, the bus will be at Memorial Park from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The second stop will be at the Barrie Do-It-Yourself Garage from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday.