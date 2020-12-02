BARRIE, ONT. -- Barrie, Bradford and New Tecumseth lead the way with the most COVID-19 cases listed on Wednesday across Simcoe Muskoka.

The health unit reports a slight decline in the number of daily cases in the last 24 hours with 30 new infections, down from 38 on Tuesday. Most of the individuals listed are between 18 and 34.

The health unit lists 159 positive cases since Sunday, closing in on the week of Nov. 15 when there were 200 cases, the highest weekly report to date.

The remaining cases are in Clearview, Collingwood, Essa, Innisfil, Oro-Medonte, and Penetanguishene. One location is pending.

The region currently has 251 active cases.

The health unit reports a steady incline of infections in children under 17 since September but state most cases involve transmission within their households and not the school environment.

Still, there are currently 18 schools in Simcoe Muskoka with at least one COVID-19 case.

The health unit declared a COVID-19 outbreak at Steele Street Public School in Barrie Wednesday.

List of local schools with confirmed COVID-19 cases

Meanwhile, Ontario reported over 1,700 cases for a sixth straight day. The province also saw a spike in virus-related deaths in the last 24 hours. Thirty-five people have died with the disease. It's the second time the province-wide death toll hit that high, marking a record amid the second wave.