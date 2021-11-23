30 cm snowfall in parts of Grey Bruce; snow squall warning issued
Grey Road 124 and Grey Road 4 (Grey County)
BARRIE, ONT. -
Environment Canada is warning parts of Grey Bruce of more snow squalls on Tuesday.
A snow squall warning has been issued for:
- Northern Dufferin County
- Owen Sound
- Blue Mountains
- Northern Grey County
- Hanover
- Southern Grey County
- Southern Bruce County
- Dundalk
- Saugeen Shores
- Kincardine
According to Environment Canada, most areas will see snowfall accumulations of about 15 cm with 30 cm in areas with persistent snow squalls.
Tuesday morning, the snow squalls are forecast to weaken to flurries.
The storm will impact roadways and Environment Canada asks that motors use caution.