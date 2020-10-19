BARRIE, ONT. -- The Grey Bruce Health Unit confirmed three students who attend Osprey Central School in Grey Highlands tested positive for COVID-19.

The health unit says the students belong to the same household.

"In our assessment, the transmission to them did not take place at the school. Currently, there are no outbreaks, that is, evidence of transmission from person to person, in any schools or childcare centres in Grey Bruce," a release from Grey Bruce's medical officer of health, Dr. Ian Arra, states.

The health unit is working to identify anyone who may have been exposed and "determine their risk level."

According to Dr. Arra, public health will contact anyone who is considered at risk. Anyone who is not contacted does not need to take further action, including unnecessary COVID testing, the doctor says.

The Bluewater District School Board has postponed the proposed school reorganization because of the positive cases.