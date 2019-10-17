Three men arrested in connection with more than 25 residential break-ins across the GTA face more than 60 charges.

York Regional Police started investigating the break-and-enters in July alongside members of several police forces, and the Canada Border Service Agency.

According to police, "evidence was gathered in multiple incidents" throughout the months-long investigation.

Police also recovered several items believed to belong to the victims of the break-ins.

Click here for photos of items collected.

Investigators say the three accused men all reside in Chile, and they are working to "ensure all relevant immigration issues are resolved."

Anyone with information on the case or anyone who believes they were a victim is asked to contact the police.