2-vehicle crash on Highway 400 sends five to hospital

Five people were sent to hospital after a two-vehicle crash in Georgian Bay Township, near Crooked Bay Road, just after 9 p.m. on Saturday.

Police say one of the drivers was extricated by fire services before being taken to a nearby hospital and later transported to a trauma centre in the Toronto area.

A 33-year-old North York man was charged with careless driving.

The southbound lanes on Highway 400 were closed for several hours.