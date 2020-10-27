BARRIE, ONT. -- The Simcoe Muskoka health unit has identified 19 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours.

The health unit says there have been 73 cases reported since Sunday. Last week, there were 111 diagnoses across the region, the highest weekly count since the pandemic started.

In October, there have been more than 400 positive tests compared to the previous high in April of 221 cases.

The numbers Tuesday show seven COVID-19 cases in New Tecumseth, five in Innisfil, two in Barrie, Bradford and Clearview, and one case in Springwater.

Most of the new cases are among people under 45.

The region currently has two institutional outbreaks, at Simcoe Manor in Beeton and Bradford Valley Care Community.

The outbreak at Roberta Place that was declared on Friday has since been contained.

The province reported 827 new cases and four virus-related deaths in the last 24 hours.

York Region remains a hot spot for COVID-19 cases, along with Toronto, Peel Region, and Ottawa.

Ontario conducted 23,945 swab tests since Monday, with 22,636 processed.