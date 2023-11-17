15-year-old boy targeted by at least 3 minors in stabbing outside a Barrie high school, police say

Police are appealing to the public for information as the investigation and the search for suspects continues after a stabbing outside a Barrie school Wednesday that sent a 15-year-old boy to the hospital.

According to police, the violent altercation appears to have happened in the area between Innisdale Secondary School and the neighbouring business.

Police believe there were upwards of three suspects who do not attend the high school on Bayview Drive, and they fled the scene in a vehicle.

The teen was treated for non-life-threatening injuries and later released from the hospital.

They say the victim, who is a student at Innisdale Secondary School, and his attackers knew each other, calling it a targeted incident.

Barrie Police Services Communications Coordinator Peter Leon said the suspects are believed to be minors, but identifying those responsible has been challenging with "limited information."

"The victim was targeted, and [he] knew exactly who it was," Leon said. "As parents, and I'm a parent as well, we have a duty, and we have an obligation to show our children the need for proper cooperation. At the end of the day, public safety is a two-way street."

Police encourage witnesses to come forward to help with the investigation, noting they can remain completely anonymous through Crime Stoppers.

"We would like to get to the bottom of this investigation," Leon said.

While students at the school raised safety concerns, saying the situation is "worrying," the Simcoe County District School Board said it continues to prioritize safety and promote inclusive, respectful learning environments.

Meanwhile, police said it's important to remember school staff do what they can to provide a safe environment, but some circumstances are out of their control.

"Our schools in this area - they are definitely safe. This was an isolated incident. The individual was targeted and sustained an injury. We can be fortunate and grateful that injury was not life-threatening," Leon concluded.