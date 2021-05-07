BARRIE, ONT. -- The Out of the Cold Café in Bradford needs to raise $12,000 by Saturday to purchase a portable washroom and shower unit to help the homeless community.

The cost of the unit is $50,000, and the manufacturer has approved a down payment of half of the money.

The not-for-profit raised $13,000 as of Friday morning and hopes the community will step up to make the Saturday deadline.

Organizer Jodi Greenstreet said the venture all started with a request for a shower from someone living on the streets. "A homeless person needed a shower in April 2020. There were no shower services available in all of Simcoe County."

Greenstreet said if a business donates at least $500, they will get their logo on the trailer. Donations can be made on the WOW Living website or by calling 416-697-5634.