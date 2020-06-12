BARRIE -- As a result of a four-month investigation, police have charged a 58-year-old Orillia man with multiple child pornography-related charges.



Provincial police say officers with the Child Sexual Exploitation Unit, Digital Forensic Unit, and the Orillia OPP Detachment Crime Unit executed a search warrant at a residence in Orillia on May 5, which resulted in the suspect's arrest on June 11.



The 58-year-old has been charged with Possession of Child Pornography and Accessing Child Pornography.



He is scheduled to appear at an Orillia court on August 25.