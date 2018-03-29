Four firefighters have been honoured for helping pull a family from a burning home near Waubaushene.

Medals of Valour were handed out to Tay Township’s Deputy Fire Chief Shawn Aymer and volunteer firefighters Earl Grigg, Brian Jarvis and Jesse Bond on Wednesday night.

"Just being able to help the people is what's important to me," Bond says.

The four helped pull members of the Stanley family from their burning home on Jan. 8. They were among 20 firefighters who rushed to the scene that night.

"If they didn't do what they did that night I wouldn't be here and my eight-year-old son wouldn't be here," says Teri Stanley.

Stanley suffered third-degree burns and is now in rehab to help regain her mobility. She used her own body to shield her youngest son Cormac Stanley from the flames.

Cormac was treated for smoke inhalation and came home from hospital last month.

Connor Stanley, 17, suffered third-degree burns and was released from the intensive care unit a few weeks ago. He returned to school this week.

Connor pulled his 15-year-old brother Carson from the fire that night. Carson suffered severe burns and remains in the ICU. His mom says he's making progress.

"He does have a very long road ahead of him. He will be released from the ICU. We're hoping in the coming weeks."

An investigation determined that the fire broke out near a Christmas tree in the Nielsen Road home at around 11 p.m.

The community is also standing behind the Stanley family. A GoFundMe effort has raised more than $30,000.

St. Theresa's High School raised an additional $12,000. Earlier this month, a spaghetti dinner in Victoria Harbour raised more than $15,000.

The Stanley family says they are incredibly thankful for the community support, and the firefighters who saved their lives.