BARRIE -- The OPP are investigating the death of an 11-month-old boy in Wasaga Beach.

Police say they responded to a local residence on Friday, where a child was in distress. The boy was rushed to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead. Simcoe County Paramedics say it happened in the area of River Road West. No other details have been released.

The OPP is assisting the Office of the Chief Coroner with this investigation. An autopsy will be conducted in Toronto.

Anyone with information is asked to call the OPP Huronia West Detachment or Crime Stoppers.