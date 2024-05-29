BARRIE
Barrie

    • Scorching fire rips through vehicle after crash, 1 person hospitalized

    (File photo) (File photo)
    

    A two-vehicle crash sent a black cloud of smoke into the Oro-Medonte sky Wednesday.

    According to police, the collision happened at Line 8 and Old Barrie Road just after 5 p.m.

    "It appears one of the vehicles ran a stop sign, said Orillia OPP Const. Gilles Doiron.

    The road was closed for approximately four hours while Orillia OPP, Oro-Medonte Fire, and County of Simcoe Paramedics responded to the scene.

    "One of the vehicles was on fire for a short period of time. Everyone was out the vehicle," said Doiron.

    One injured individual was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

    Following the investigation, a 20-year-old driver from Orillia was charged with careless driving.

