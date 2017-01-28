Featured
YRP probes fire that destroyed abandoned garage in East Gwillimbury
Published Saturday, January 28, 2017 11:58AM EST
Last Updated Saturday, January 28, 2017 1:11PM EST
Investigators are trying to figure out if a fire that destroyed an abandoned garage in East Gwillimbury was intentionally set.
The fire broke out in a vacant two-vehicle garage in the area of Ravenshoe Road and Leslie Street on Friday just before 6 p.m.
The building was engulfed in flames before crews arrived on scene. It took firefighters from Georgina and East Gwillimbury to get the fire under control.
A damage estimate hasn't been released. The York Regional Police criminal investigations branch is now looking into the cause.
This is the second fire on Ravenshoe Road this week.
