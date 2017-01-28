

CTV Barrie





Investigators are trying to figure out if a fire that destroyed an abandoned garage in East Gwillimbury was intentionally set.

The fire broke out in a vacant two-vehicle garage in the area of Ravenshoe Road and Leslie Street on Friday just before 6 p.m.

The building was engulfed in flames before crews arrived on scene. It took firefighters from Georgina and East Gwillimbury to get the fire under control.

A damage estimate hasn't been released. The York Regional Police criminal investigations branch is now looking into the cause.

This is the second fire on Ravenshoe Road this week.