Hunter Markle was only 17 when she had her first panic attack.

It was prompted by stress at university and personal relationships. Six years later Markle is managing her mental health and helping others do the same.

Markle, a member of the Georgian College Student Association, was the driving force behind a $25,000 donation to the new Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre child and youth mental health unit.

“It seemed like a no brainer. It seemed like something we had to do for the students who would be coming in the future from the Barrie community and for our present students that we have right now."

More than 300 people under the age of 18 went to the RVH emergency department last year for help.

The new unit, which is set to open in December, will take mental health services to another level.

The unit contains eight inpatient beds, day programs, and other services.

"We know that treatment available to kids at a young age; their outcomes are so much better than waiting until their adults and struggling and waiting to get through to the adult systems," says Mary Webb, manager of the program at RVH.

Webb and Markle agree it’s important to keep young people seeking help in the community, opposed to transferring them.

"Your friends can come and support you, removing that stigma,” says Webb. “Your friends are going to come see you."

Suicide is the second leading cause of death for people under 18 in this area. Across the country, the Canadian Mental Health Association reports that suicide accounts for 24 per cent of deaths among 15 and 24-year-olds.

Markle's advice to anyone going through what she did: don't be afraid to reach out.

"Being able to say I need help, that’s one of the hardest steps, but it's one of the best steps you can make for yourself so you that you can take control back over."

Even though it is set to open in December, community fundraising for that new program at RVH continues.