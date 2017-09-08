Featured
Waypoint Centre for Mental Health Care pleads guilty in connection with stabbing
Waypoint Centre for Mental Health Care in Penetanguishene, Ont. (Submitted photo)
Adam Ward, CTV Barrie
Published Friday, September 8, 2017 3:28PM EDT
A mental health centre has pleaded guilty to one charge in connection with the stabbing of a nurse.
On Thursday, officials representing the Waypoint Centre for Mental Health Care entered a guilty plea for failing to develop, establish and put into effect measures and procedures to protect a worker from workplace violence.
Two other charges laid against Waypoint under the Occupational Health and Safety Act were dropped.
In April 2016, a nurse was stabbed several times with a screw driver by a patient at Waypoint. Three other employees were also injured.
The Crown wants Waypoint to pay a $100,000 fine, while the defence wants a $40,000 fine.
The judge will make that decision in December.