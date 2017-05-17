

Parks Canada will not have the Trent-Severn Waterway open in time for the Victoria Day long weekend.

Officials announced on Wednesday that water levels are high and flows along the Trent-Severn are still extreme. Because of this, Parks Canada said boating conditions are unsafe.

“The closure will mostly protect boater safety and help to prevent further shoreline erosion and property damage experience by local residents and businesses,” Parks Canada said in a statement.

The opening of the Trent-Severn will now take place on May 26.

Parks Canada also announced a one week delay for the opening of the Rideau Canal.