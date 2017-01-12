

CTV Barrie





The trailer of a transport truck collapsed while travelling on Highway 400.

The truck was headed south on the highway near County Road 88 in Bradford on Thursday morning when its trailer roof suddenly collapsed.

"Where the chain is, this was dragging on the ground. You can see the landing gear completely sheared off," says OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt.

The driver was able to pull over, preventing the trailer’s load of giant rolls of paper from spilling onto the highway.

"If people had been around this when it happened they probably would of freaked out, it could have caused numerous accidents,” says James Ireland of Classic Towing. “We gotta give kudos to the driver. He got it off to the shoulder."

Investigators believe the collapse was a result of ice and snow building up on the top of the trailer.

“The ice is four inches thick in some spots, there is a lot weight sitting up there pushing down"

"When the roof collapsed it actually pulled the walls of the trailer in. There is no more strength on the floor and the whole floor collapsed down," says Schmidt.

According to the OPP, the driver was on the road for the past few days and was unable to clear the trailer off.

While a forklift unloaded the skids and transferred them to another transport truck, crews chained the bottom of the trailer together and rigged the walls with load bars so it could be driven off the highway.

No one was injured and no charges will be laid.